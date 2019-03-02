× Cops investigate death of man with bruises, cuts in backyard of Queens home

JAMAICA, Queens — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of his Queens home Friday night.

Police responded to a call of an unconscious person in the backyard of a home along 170th Street and 105th Avenue in Jamaica shortly before 11 p.m.

Anthony Fields, 49, was found unconscious and unresponsive with lacerations to his face and arms, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The cause of death is under investigation.