Competitors test NYC knowledge at 12th annual trivia event at Queens Museum

The 7 train tunnel is named for what piano man?

Where is the narrowest house in Manhattan?

Have you been to Idlewild Airport?

New York City is filled with stories and tidbits. You can click on Wikipedia links or search the internet for hours on end.

Amaze your friends and family with facts and figures. It could help prepare you for an annual trivia night that has become popular around New York City.

The 12th Annual Panorama Challenge is a a true test of knowledge. It was held Friday night at the Queens Museum.

The event was created by Levy's Unique New York, known as "NY's First Family of Tour Guides." Matt Levy and his dad, Mark, were on hand to inspire and excite.

At 7 p.m., about 200 people gathered around the Panorama of the City of New York.

It's a map that fills the entire room and displays the entire geographic area of the city. It was created for the 1964 World's Fair.

Gary Dennis presented the questions drafted by Quizmaster Jonathan Turer. The multi-layered inquiries are designed to intrigue, educate and stump regular players and those who may consider themselves to be New Yorkers with a specialized level of expertise.

Teams organize as Panorama Challengers and Panorama Pros.

"Challengers are first‐timers or those who have not dedicated their lives to the study of NYC," says the website. Many tour guides, municipal buffs, and city aficionados take part in the festivities.

The winning Pro team is commemorated with an inscription on the trophy which is housed at the museum.

Previous winners include The Board of Estimate and Team Shea.

PIX11's Greg Mocker reported on the event and, in the above video report, offered some questions and interesting facts about about the historic home of WPIX, The Daily News Building.

(If you're wondering, the answers to the questions about the top of the page are William Steinway, 75 1/2 Bedford Street, and JFK Airport.)