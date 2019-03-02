Car engulfed in flames in Queens: police

Watch: Mets vs. Astros on PIX11

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A car was engulfed in flames in Queens early Saturday.

Police responded to a call of a car fire in the vicinity of 91st Street and 37th Avenue at about 4:30 a.m.

Fire officials determined that the car was parked near a manhole, where it is police believe an explosion occurred.

Citizen video shows flames and smoke coming from the street with firefighters working to control it.

The fire was deemed under control shortly before 6 a.m.

Con Edison only reported about four customers were without service due to the incident.

Service is expected to be restored by Saturday afternoon.

