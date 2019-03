CO-OP CITY, Bronx — A cab driver was stabbed in the neck and chest Saturday night in the Bronx, police said.

The man was attacked at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday at 4160 Hutchinson Parkway East in the Co-Op City section of the Bronx.

Officials say the livery cab driver is in critical condition after he was transported to Jacobi Medical Center.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene.