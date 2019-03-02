89-year-old robbed of medications at Bronx apartment building: police

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx — Police are looking for the man accused of robbing an 89-year-old man in the Bronx.

On Feb. 15, police said the victim entered his building in the proximity of Park and Morris avenues and was followed into the elevator.

When the victim exited the elevator, he was grabbed from behind and placed onto the floor, cops said.

The unknown man then rummaged through the victim’s pockets and removed his heart medication and fled the scene, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).