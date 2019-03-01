Woman, 73, beaten in unprovoked attack on L train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A man accused of beating a 73-year-old woman in an unprovoked attack last month is still being sought, according to police.

Police say the incident occurred on Feb. 8 aboard the southbound L train, which was approaching the Livonia Avenue station stop at about 7:50 p.m.

The man and woman were sitting across from each other, before the man suddenly got up and began throwing punches to the woman's head and body, police said.

The alleged attacker got off the train at the Livonia Avenue stop.

Police described him to be about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, black pants and yellow sneakers.

Surveillance video released by police captured the man entering the subway station prior to the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).