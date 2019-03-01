Teen arrested for firing shots at crowd in Bronx with children nearby: police

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — Police have made an arrest after a gunman opened fire at a crowd in the Bronx with children nearby.

Edgar Garcia, 16, was taken into custody in connection to the incident, police announced Friday.

He is expected to be charged as an adult, according to police.

Garcia is accused of approaching a 19-year-old man who was with four others in the vicinity of Gerard Avenue and McClellan Street in the Concourse section of the Bronx last Friday.

He displayed a firearm and fired at least three rounds at the victim with several people, including young children, standing nearby, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police believe the shooting stems from an ongoing dispute between two suspected gangs.

After the surveillance footage went viral of crowds and a child with a backpack running and ducking for cover, several tips came in and detectives were able to work quickly and find Garcia.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video