Suspect in Queens front-door shooting appears to wear postal worker-type uniform

JAMAICA, Queens — Police have released an image of a man they believe might have shot a 57-year-old Queens man in the chest when he opened his front door earlier this week.

Police responded to a call of a man shot inside a home along 171st Street and 103rd Road in Jamaica shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

Officers found 57-year-old Mohammed Rizwan with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Rizwan was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

In the newly released surveillance image, the suspect appears to be wearing a postal worker-type uniform.

Authorities have not commented on what the suspect was last seen wearing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).