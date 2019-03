Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Variety Magazine named him one of 2018’s top actors to watch.

It’s 2019, and we’re still watching Russell Hornsby.

He stars on the new drama "Proven Innocent" and was recently seen on the big screen starring in "The Hate U Give" and "Creed II" as well well as Netflix's "Seven Seconds."

Oji chats with him about his new role and what he’d do if he were to go to court in real life.

Catch “Proven Innocent” Fridays on FOX.