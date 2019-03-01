NYC couple combines art and technology to profile women for Women’s History Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- A NYC couple is going inside the canvas to highlight 10 local women.

“I want to show how I see New York today,” Louisa L. said on Friday.

“Sometimes people feel intimidated in front of a painting and they want to know more about the story, especially young people, so we thought how could we combine technology with art,” said Louisa L.'s husband, Stephane Aknin.

That's how NewYorkHer was born.

“My project is about showing diversity, immigrants and women," added Louisa L., an artist and immigrant from France.

She wanted to paint and profile 10 local women in a unique way.

PIX11 got a preview of the acrylic-mixed media paintings at their Manhattan home.

Each one comes with a 90-second video story of the women, that her husband created.

The works of art will be on display at the Art House Hotel on the upper west side March 18-March 31.

At the art exhibit when you see a painting you like, all you have to do is click on the Artivive app to go inside the canvas and see the story behind the painting.

“We have women from the Ivory Coast, Philippines, Puerto Rico, China and France,” said Aknin.

Louisa L., who's also a mother of two, has been painting since she was seven.

She says her mother was her inspiration for the project.

“She didn’t know how to write and when she was 75 she decided to go to school, now she’s 85 knows how to write, I'm so proud.”

The husband and wife duo have been working on NewYorkHer for over a year and say they cant wait for New Yorkers to see the semi-abstract paintings, and watch the extraordinary women behind them.

“We hope they’ll be many more who share their stories, they have extraordinary journeys.”

For more information on the paintings or the upcoming art exhibit, go to www.newyork-her.com