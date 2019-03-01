News Closeup: Women’s History Month; accessing the Michael Cohen testimony

Women have made remarkable strides over the past century in the fight for global equality. In spite of this, there is still a long way to go.

Women still face an economic gender bias and are the frequent targets of violent crimes. These facts are under the spotlight this week at the start of Women’s History Month. We hear from UN Women for Peace Association President Barbara Winston and UNWPA Board Member Valbona Neritani.

In Washington, D.C. this week, President Trump’s former fixer and personal attorney Michael Cohen delivered riveting testimony before the House Oversight Committee.

Cohen called his former boss a con man, a cheat and a racist. But he was challenged by some on the committee who questioned the testimony of a convicted perjurer.

Could his words threaten the President?

We listen to expert analysis from political strategist Hank Sheinkopf and Chapin Fay of Mercury Group.