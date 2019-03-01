New video shows person of interest in 2016 killing of Brooklyn woman found with throat slashed

RED HOOK, Brooklyn — The NYPD has released new surveillance video of a person of interest connected to the 2016 murder of a woman found on a bench in Brooklyn, with her throat slashed.

Sharon Whigham, 51, was found dead with her throat sliced on a Brooklyn bench, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

Sharon Whigham, 51, of Columbia Street, Brooklyn, was found dead sitting on a bench in Red Hook on May 19, 2016.

Police arrived to the scene in front of 110 W. Ninth St. around 4:30 a.m. to find the woman with a slash wound to her throat.

EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

