HELL'S KITCHEN — Some big stars are supporting the fight against pulmonary fibrosis, and they're doing it by performing some of their favorite songs.

The Broadway Belts event raises money to fight the deadly and complex disease that causes progressive lung scarring.

Actress Julie Halston, co-founder of the event, lost her husband, Ralph Howard, and dear friend and theater critic, Michael Kuchwara, to the disease.

Halston says it's not only about raising money for research, but raising awareness so that people get diagnosed early.

Broadway Belts is the largest fundraiser for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

Former Yankees great Bernie Williams, who is also a classically trained guitarist and performed at the fundraiser, has been touched personally by pulmonary fibrosis. His father passed away from the disease.

Williams also travels to major and minor league baseball fields to get the word out about this deadly disease.

"Hopefully the work we're all doing will bring a cure to this devastating disease in my lifetime," Williams said.

This year's Broadway Belts event raised over $400,000 – the most money raised to date.