Hoboken prepares for scaled-back LepreCon pub crawl, going down this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOBOKEN, N.J. — The city of Hoboken is bracing for LepreCon 2019. The annual pub crawl takes place on the first Saturday of every March, just weeks ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

LepreCon has gotten so rowdy in the past that five bars had to close last year for the crawl, due to suspended liquor licenses. Participating bars have dropped from 20 in 2017, to just eight this year.

The Ferry Man On 1st is one of those bars participating and said they are ready with extra bartenders and bouncers.

"It's a precautionary measure to make sure everyone is safe and we don't get in trouble," said Stephanie Curran, a manager at the bar.

Here's a list of additional bars in the area participating in LepreCon 2019:

The Shannon

Madd Hatter

Green Rock

Texas Arizona

Cadillac Cantina

Village Pourhouse

Willie McBride’s

"The bars are on notice," said Councilman Mike DeFusco, adding that they are holding the businesses, as well as pedestrians, responsible.

Police also said they will be out in full force on Saturday.

"We understand people are coming to town and enjoying themselves," said Lt. John Petrosino with the Hoboken Police. "But we don't want anyone drinking and driving. We don't want anyone to get hurt."