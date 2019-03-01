Hidden New York: A museum with a twist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lev Mezhburd of Staten Island is a Jewish emigre from the former Soviet Union. Today he's most at home among his things. Thousands of things that now make up the Booze History Museum he runs out of his home.

Lev welcomed us into his home but told us first things first. That meant a shot of vodka straight up. That's his special medicine: vodka.

The lower level of his home is full to bursting with special finds. Mostly Lev haunts tag sales. He says Staten Island is full of them. That's how he gathered a light bulb, an IV bottle and a special set of binoculars, all of them actually barely disguised dispensers of alcohol.

Lev has a real sense of playfulness about the whole endeavor.

"My ultimate goal," he said, " to enjoy it, enjoy the people you drink with, enjoy what you drink and enjoy yourself."

The best way to reach Lev is to hit him up on Facebook. He calls himself Spirit-rx