Follow-Up Friday: Monica Morales helps get a ceiling patched up and a stinky sink fixed

Flor Garcia lives at the Baruch Houses on the lower east side and says there was a chronic leak on one of her bedrooms.

Garcia says she was happy when city crews came to her home and finally fixed the problem. Now three weeks later, Garcia says they didn’t finish the job.

"Its tough because I can't go to my brother's room because I can't be breathing that [air]. Its bad for my lungs," said Garcia, who has a respiratory disease and is hooked up to a breathing machine 24 hours a day.

Garcia told us that after Monica Morales' story with her aired on PIX, crews came to fix her ceiling.

A NYCHA spokesperson said that, following earlier repairs by plumbers, staff confirmed on Feb. 23 that there is no current leak issue affecting unit. Additionally, a bricklayer was already scheduled to come March 12. Plaster and paint work will be scheduled following the completion of brick work.

Petty officer William Alvarez served in the United States Naval Reserve and now lives in the Jefferson Houses in Harlem.

Alvarez told Monica that raw sewage had been coming out of his sink for close to a month. "It’s a living hell. Sometimes it goes up and [then] it goes down. Nasty sewage,” Alvarez said.

The veteran said he went on his My NYCHA app to file a complaint, but got a repair date of May 13th. "So for three months I have to live with a sink filled with sewage,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez said NYCHA staff promised to be in his apartment Friday at 9 a.m. to address the problem. Alvarez confirmed that crews came Friday and cleared his sink and perform a temporary repair.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX that staff have already been in contact with Alvarez to confirm that a plumber has been scheduled to perform permanent fixes to the kitchen sink drainage issue on March 8.

PIX11 will stay on the story to follow the process of repairs.

If you have a similar story, send a selfie video to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.