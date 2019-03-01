Five arrested in Westchester heroin, fentanyl mill bust; Feds seize drugs worth millions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARDSLEY, Westchester County — Federal agents busted a secret drug lab in the suburban town of Ardsley, New York, on Friday.

According to authorities, five people were arrested in the bust, while agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency seized 5 kilograms of fentanyl and 6 kilograms of heroin. According to the DEA, the fentanyl alone had the potency to kill over two million people.

The Journal News reports three of the suspects, 31-year-old Braulio Mata, 44-year-old Jose Garcia and 20-year-old Yarly Mendoza-Delorbe, lived in the rented house on Euclid Avenue. The other two suspects, 47-year-old Ramon Arcena Alfe and 32-year-old Dionell Duarte Hernandez, are Mount Vernon and New York City.

The DEA released photos of some of the evidence found inside the home, including drugs stashed away inside furniture. Agents even found equipment used to make pills.

A local neighbor who lives across the street told PIX11 she had no idea what was happening in the home.

The DEA believes the heroin and fentanyl pills made inside the house were then sold to local drug dealers.