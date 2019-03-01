City prepares for two winter storms set to hit tri-state area this weekend

NEW YORK — After Friday morning’s snowfall, New York City sanitation and emergency officials warned residents on Friday afternoon of two more storms approaching the tri-state area.

Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito said the first system hits tonight, bringing a wintry mix of snow and sleet, and periods of rain, that will continue through early Saturday morning.

A travel advisory is in place now through Saturday and residents are reminded to use caution going out Friday night and during the weekend. Officials advised residents to avoid driving if possible and use public transportation as much as possible.

Esposito, who said they are working closely with the National Weather Service to monitor the storms, indicated Friday night’s storm should start between 10 p.m. and midnight, with most of the snow falling between 2 a.m. and 6.am. Saturday.

Officials said they expect the snow and sleet to end anywhere from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday morning, but that lingering rain might hang over the tri-state area until Saturday afternoon.

The forecast currently, according to Esposito, is between 1 and 4 inches of snow, with the Bronx, northern areas of Manhattan, and northern parts of Queens to see the heaviest activity.

With temperatures expected to reach 40 on Saturday, they expect whatever falls to melt by the end of Saturday.

Alternate side parking in the city is suspended Saturday.

Esposito said the second system the city is monitoring is expected to come into the tri-state area between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday evening and continue through rush hour Monday morning.

This second storm will start as rain and potentially change into snow overnight into Monday.

There is still a lot of uncertainty around this system, officials said. Esposito noted that some weather models have it as just rain, while other models are showing it could potentially bring up to 6 or 7 inches of snow to the area.

Acting Sanitation Commissioner Steven Costas assured residents that the Department of Sanitation has staffing in place to cover all 695 salt spreaders and 1,500 plows if necessary.

Costas also said the city has 180,000 tons of salt on hand for this weekend’s weather.

As far as trash collection, Costas said they are aware some residents are experiencing delays on Friday, and they also anticipate Saturday collection delays. Regardless, he advised residents to continue to put trash out.