Brooklyn country singer Risa Binder’s positive attitude just as infectious as her singing

A rising country singer who lives in Brooklyn is taking the U.S. by storm.

PIX11's Mr. G sat down with singer Risa Binder and found out that not only is her signing infectious, but her positive attitude is, too.

Binder says she loves making people happy. "I feel like if you write a good song, it will stick with people and brighten their day," she told Mr. G.

While the singer is a city girl and performs here in New York often, she said she's always had a country heart.

Binder's EP "Nashville" not only shows off her songwriting skills, but her raw emotion in the search for her dream.

While Binder loves to see her songs climb the charts, it's the audience and her fans that fuel her spirit.