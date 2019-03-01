Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn Thursday night, police said.

Police say a 25-year-old woman was riding her bike eastbound on Broadway and Mary Avenue in Williamsburg at about 11:30 p.m. when she was struck by a truck.

It was not clear what kind of truck hit the bicyclist, but police say the driver fled the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

