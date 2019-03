× Actress Katherine Helmond dead at 89

Actress Katherine Helmond, known for her roles in “Who’s the Boss?” and “Everybody Loves Raymond,” has died, according to multiple reports. She was 89.

The Emmy-nominated actress died from complications related to Alzheimer’s disease last Saturday at her Los Angeles home, Variety reports.

She is survived by her husband, David Christian.

