4 injured, 2 seriously, in East Harlem high-rise fire: FDNY

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — At least four civilians were injured, two seriously, after a fire broke out at a Manhattan high-rise apartment Friday morning.

Authorities received reports of the blaze at 405 East 105th St. in East Harlem just before 10:30 a.m.

The fire started on the third floor of the 20-story building, fire officials said.

Video on Citizen shows windows busted out and fire engines surrounding the area.

One civilian was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan and the other was taken to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, both with serious, life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

Two other civilians suffered minor injuries.

The fire was under control by 11:02 a.m. and remains under investigation.