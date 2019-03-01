4 injured, 2 seriously, in East Harlem high-rise fire: FDNY

Posted 12:23 PM, March 1, 2019, by

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — At least four civilians were injured, two seriously, after a fire broke out at a Manhattan high-rise apartment Friday morning.

Authorities received reports of the blaze at 405 East 105th St. in East Harlem just before 10:30 a.m.

The fire started on the third floor of the 20-story building, fire officials said.

Video on Citizen shows windows busted out and fire engines surrounding the area.

One civilian was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan and the other was taken to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, both with serious, life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

Two other civilians suffered minor injuries.

The fire was under control by 11:02 a.m. and remains under investigation.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.