4 civilians, 1 firefighter suffer injuries in UWS apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Authorities are investigating a fast-moving fire that erupted in a multi-story Upper West Side apartment early Friday morning.

Fire officials responded to 305 W. 76th St. around 1:35 a.m. The fire was out nearly one hour later.

They arrived to find flames billowing from the second floor of a five-story apartment building at that location, FDNY said.

Three people, including one firefighter, suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Two civilians suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

The fire remains under investigation.