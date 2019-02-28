Watch live: Jumaane Williams discusses plans as public advocate in NYC

Jumaane Williams was elected during a special election on Tuesday.

He beat 16 other candidates. Williams sat down Thursday for Talk it Out with Jay Dow.

The 42-year-old is a former tenant organizer who has served on the City Council since 2009.

He defeated a field that included former City Council speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and state Assemblyman Michael Blake, a vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

The public advocate functions as city ombudsman and can investigate citizen complaints about agencies and services but has no subpoena power. The office comes with a $165,000 salary a $3 million budget.

The son of Grenadian immigrants, Williams highlighted his Tourette Syndrome in his campaign, saying in a TV ad that “many dismissed me” after he was diagnosed with the neurological disorder that causes involuntary jerks and tics.

Williams won’t have long to rest on his laurels but will have to compete again in a June primary and a November general election if he wants to serve as public advocate past the end of 2019.

Watch his full conversation with PIX11’s Jay Dow above.