VIDEO: Gunman fires rounds at crowd in Bronx street with child standing nearby

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — Cops are searching for the man who opened fire into a crowd at a Bronx street where a child was walking nearby.

The gunman approached a 19-year-old man while he was with four others in the vicinity of Gerard Avenue and McClellan Street in the Concourse section of the Bronx last Friday, police said.

He then displayed a firearm and fired three rounds at the victim and fled, police said.

Video surveillance shows the man opening fire and crowds running from the area, including a child with a backpack.

No injuries were reported.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).