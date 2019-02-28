Veteran living in NYCHA frustrated by sewage coming out of his sink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — A veteran of the United States Naval Reserve who lives in a New York City Housing Authority complex was told it would take nearly three months for repairs to his sink, which was having a sewage problem.

Raw sewage has been coming out of William Alvarez' sink for close to a month. It takes him about two hours to clean it up each time.

“It’s a living hell," Alvarez said. "Sometimes it goes up and it goes down. Nasty sewage."

Alvarez says he went on his My NYCHA app to file a complaint and got a repair date of May 13.

After PIX11 reached out to Alvarez, staff promised to be in his apartment Friday at 9 a.m.

A NYCHA spokesperson says staff have already been in contact with Mr. Alvarez to confirm that a plumber has been scheduled to perform permanent fixes to the kitchen sink drainage issue on March 8.

Staff will do temporary repairs first. PIX11 will stay on this story.

