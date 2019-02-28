Queens woman wins $5,000 a week ‘forever’ through PCH sweepstakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMAICA, Queens — We have a winner!

One woman from Queens won the latest Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.

Crystal Crawford was surprised with a prize of $5,000 a week “forever.”

She’ll be taking home $5,000 a week for life, and then after that, whoever she chooses will get $5,000 a week for the rest of their life.

Members of the PCH arrived at Crawford’s workplace, and she was immediately brought to tears and embraced her son.

"I didn't think it was real," she said.

Crawford starts off her sweepstakes win with a check for $50,000.

She calls the win “a dream” and has been signing up for PCH’s sweepstakes for years.

“I don’t know what else to say,” she said.

What is she going to do with her first check? “I’m going to get some teeth.” Crawford also plans to send her son to college.