BAYVILLE, L.I. — The small Long Island town of Bayville was the site of a delicate relocation of an osprey nest to a safer location.

The birds had dangerously built their nest on a PSEG utility pole, right by the cross wires.

PIX11's Keith Lopez was on the scene as the company used a three-man crew to safely move the unoccupied nest to a new platform approximately 6 feet higher for the safety of the once-near-extinct birds, and also the public.