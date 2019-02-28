Person in critical condition after being pulled from water in Central Park

CENTRAL PARK — A person is in critical condition after being pulled from the water in Central Park Thursday afternoon, according to FDNY.

FDNY said divers went into the water at East 106th and Fifth Avenue just before 2 p.m.

The person was pulled from the water and transported to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital.

Police said the person was seen jumping into the water, and the incident may have been an attempted suicide.

Video from Citizen shows a large emergency response presence at the park near the water.

The person’s identity has not been released.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or depression, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. You can speak with someone who will provide free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To learn how to help someone in crisis, call the same number. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.