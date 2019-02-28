Parents charged in baby’s death, body tossed in suitcase

Posted 9:18 AM, February 28, 2019

Adam Manson (left) and Kianna Williams (Right) were arrested and charged with their baby’s death. (Culver City PD)

LOS ANGELES — Authorities believe the parents of a missing baby in Southern California found the child had died, tossed his body in a suitcase and threw it in the trash.

Los Angeles County prosecutors on Wednesday charged 34-year-old Adam Manson and 32-year-old Kiana Williams with one count of child abuse resulting in death.

Authorities allege the parents were doing drugs in a motel room on Dec. 31 and later found their 5½-month-old son, Jacsun, dead. Officials believe they put the body in a suitcase and tossed it into a trash dumpster.

Culver City police investigators are planning to search a landfill in hopes of finding the boy’s remains.

It’s not known if the parents have retained lawyers.

