NYPD officer hit by vehicle that cops were following after a Manhattan shooting

MANHATTAN — An NYPD officer was hit by a vehicle that cops were following after a shooting in Manhattan on Thursday night, police said.

The officer was hit at the FDR drive and 15th Street.

The car may have been located abandoned on the ramp for the the FDR Drive at Houston Street, police said. It matches the description and officers are at that location now.

The injured officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life threatening.

The New York City Office of Emergency Management warned that people should expect traffic delays and road closures on the FDR Drive at East 15th Street because of the police activity and heavy presence of emergency personnel. Drivers should consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.

