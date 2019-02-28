NY urged to offer addiction treatment drugs in all prisons

ALBANY, N.Y. — A coalition of drug policy experts and advocates for inmates are urging New York lawmakers to pass legislation requiring prisons and jails to provide medication-assisted treatment to inmates struggling with opioid addiction.

The group plans to travel to the state Capitol Thursday to push the proposal, which would make drugs such as Methadone and Buprenorphine available in correctional settings.

They say similar programs have saved lives in other states and that no inmate deserves to go through withdrawal when medications exist that can ease their recovery.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has his own proposal to fund medication-assisted treatment in county jails, but those involved in Thursday’s events at the Capitol say it doesn’t go far enough.

