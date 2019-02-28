Multiple people injured after MTA bus collision in Staten Island: officials

STATEN ISLAND — Over a dozen people were injured when an MTA bus was hit from behind by a pick-up truck in Staten Island on Thursday night.

The rear-end collision occurred on the West Shore Expressway, near Victory Boulevard, just before 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, according to the FDNY.

Officials said one injury is serious, but non-life-threatening. 13 other individuals suffered minor injuries.

EMS was on scene and all those injured have been taken to area hospitals.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.