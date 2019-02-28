Man posing as NYCHA worker burns 73-year-old man with hot knife during robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A man posing as a NYCHA worker is being sought after he allegedly burned a 73-year-old man with a hot knife during a Wednesday robbery, police said.

The perp knocked on the homeowners door at the Vladeck Houses, located between Madison and Water streets in the Lower East Side, at about 2:30 p.m. When the man opened the door, the NYCHA impersonator demanded money while displaying a gun, before burning the victim on the knees. He then fled the scene with $300.

The victim was rushed to New York—Presybyterian Hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police are now looking for the man, who they say is in his 30s, weighs about 150 pounds and is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black skullcap, a North Face jacket with stars, jeans and black sneakers.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the alleged perp standing on the street.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).