Bodega cat stolen from Bronx deli returned to family

RIVERDALE, the Bronx — A beloved “bodega cat” stolen from a deli in the Bronx has been returned and reunited with the owners and their 10-year-old son.

Police said a man was caught on camera last Saturday grabbing the kitten “Luna” from Ismael Gourmet Deli on West 238th Street.

“I’m 2 months old and that guy in the picture stole me from my home,” the bodega shared on Facebook. “I’m a very sweet kitten that loves to play with everyone, I never been outside before so my mommy is scared he will hurt me, he lured me out from under a table.”

The bodega owners have a 10-year-old son with autism named Jonathan.

“Luna is actually his,” Jonathan’s mother said Wednesday. “He is autistic and missing her very much, he is having a very hard time with this.”

The owners said the suspect sent his friend into the bodega to return the kitten on Thursday. He then walked inside and apologized to the family and urged them to call police.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody.

Jonathan said he’s very happy to be reunited with Luna. He said his furry friend is the first thing he sees when he wakes up and last thing he sees before he goes to bed.

Owners credit Luna’s return to “the community getting out the word on social media and of course, God.”

