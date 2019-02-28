Andre Previn, Oscar-winning composer, has died at 89

Posted 1:10 PM, February 28, 2019, by

31st October 1979: Orchestra conductor, Andre Previn, in London signing copies of his new book ‘Orchestra’ and his record ‘The Sound of the Orchestra’, at Liberty’s. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Andre Previn, the pianist, composer and conductor whose broad reach took in the worlds of Hollywood, jazz and classical music, has died. He was 89.

His manager Linda Petrikova says Previn passed away Thursday in his Manhattan home.

Previn was a child prodigy whose family fled Nazi Germany. As a teenager, he found work as a composer and arranger in the musical sweatshops of Hollywood, mostly at MGM, winning four Oscars for his orchestrations of such stylish musicals as 1964’s “My Fair Lady.”

He then abandoned Hollywood for a career as a classical conductor.

