3 women tied up during apartment invasion in the Bronx

MT. EDEN, The Bronx — Police are looking for the man accused of tying up and robbing three women during an apartment invasion in the Bronx.

The man entered the apartment in the vicinity of Grand Course and East 170th Street last Saturday and displayed a firearm, police said.

Once inside, the alleged robber proceeded to tie the hands of the three women inside, ages 79, 80 and 37, according to police.

He took $100 in cash and fled, cops said.

No injuries were reported.

