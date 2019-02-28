3 children bitten by dog in New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. — Three children were bitten by a dog at a McDonald’s parking lot in New Jersey Thursday morning.

Police responded to the location along Elwood Avenue and Broadway in Newark at about 8 a.m.

According to police, three children, ages 9, 11 and 12 were bitten by the dog.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately made available.

The fast-food restaurant is located nearby the Luis Munoz Marin Middle School.

The dog’s owner remained at the scene, police said.

Animal control also arrived at the scene.

Video surveillance obtained by PIX11 shows the dog running through a grocery store.