1 dead, 1 injured in Staten Island house fire: FDNY

GRANITEVILLE, Staten Island — One person is dead after a fire broke out at a house in Staten Island Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the blaze just after 7 a.m. at a two-story home at 110 Spartan Ave. in Graniteville.

According to fire officials, the blaze started in the basement of the house.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said.

Their identity was not immediately released.

Another person was taken to the Richmond University Medical Center in serious condition, fire officials said.

The blaze was deemed under control by 8:17 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.