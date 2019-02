Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — In honor of Black History Month, Oji takes a closer look at Harlem Candle Company.

Founded in September 2014, the Harlem Candle Company was born in the home of travel and lifestyle expert Teri Johnson.

So inspired by the fragrances she's experienced in the 66 countries she visited, Teri desired to create a sensory experience that could take people on a journey that inspires creativity, joy and love.