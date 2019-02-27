Morning commute affected after deadly LIRR crash on Long Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Several lines are suspended or running with delays during the Wednesday morning commute after two Long Island Rail Road trains hit a vehicle on the tracks near Westbury Tuesday night.

There will be limited westbound train service during the morning rush on the Huntington/Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches.

Eastbound service on the Huntington/Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches are suspended.

The MTA recommends customers traveling eastward to use alternate branches, including the Babylon, Montauk, Hempstead and Oyster Bay lines.

Midday train service through Westbury will also be suspended to allow the rerailing of the remaining cars.

The following westbound Huntington / Port Jefferson Branch trains are canceled and combined:

The 5:59AM train from Port Jefferson due Long Island City at 7:51AM is canceled today. The next train from Port Jefferson is the 6:18AM train due Long Island City at 8:07AM.

The 6:25AM train from Hicksville due Penn at 7:11AM is canceled today. The next train from Hicksville is the 6:33AM train due Penn at 7:17AM.

The 6:38AM train from Huntington due Atlantic Terminal at 7:36AM is canceled today. The next train from Huntington is the 6:50AM train due Hunters Point Avenue at 7:49AM. Transfer at Jamaica for service to Atlantic Terminal.

The 7:12AM train from Huntington due Penn at 8:10AM is canceled today. The next train from Huntington is the 7:19AM train due Atlantic Terminal at 8:25AM. Transfer at Jamaica for service to Penn.

The 8:36AM train from Port Jefferson due Hicksville at 9:46AM is canceled today. The next train from Port Jefferson is the 9:10AM train from Port Jefferson due Huntington at 9:56AM, which will be extended to Hicksville.

The 9:44AM train from Hicksville due Penn at 10:28AM is canceled today. The next train from Hicksville is the 9:49AM train due Penn at 10:33AM.

The following eastbound Huntington/Port Jefferson trains are canceled:

The 5:16AM train from Jamaica due Huntington at 6:01AM

The 5:47AM train from Penn due Huntington at 6:57AM

The 7:07AM train from Huntington due Port Jefferson at 8:00AM

The 7:22AM train from Penn due Jamaica at 7:46AM

The 8:00AM train from Penn due Huntington at 9:10AM

The 8:17AM train from Jamaica due Port Jefferson at 9:52AM

The 8:48AM train from Penn due Huntington at 9:54AM

The three killed were in the vehicle, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. Seven people on the trains have been transported to local hospitals with non-fatal injuries.

The vehicle went around the gate at School Street crossing around 7:20 p.m., officials said. It was hit first by an eastbound train, carrying around 100 passengers, and then by a westbound train, which partially derailed. The first two cars of the westbound train derailed. It was moving at a higher rate of speed than the eastbound train. The westbound train was carrying around 800 passengers.

Approximately 200 feet of rail needs to be replaced, officials said. The platform was also damaged.

AIR11 was over the scene, where one of the trains remains at the station.