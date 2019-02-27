Postal worker allegedly runs over two women in NJ after argument

KEARNY, NJ — A postal worker allegedly ran over two coworkers after a dispute in Kearny, police said Wednesday.

Lashanda Johnson, 27, allegedly hit a 25-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman at the Dominick V. Daniels Processing and Distribution Center on Saturday, then fled the scene, officials said.

When responding officers arrived to the parking lot, both victims were injured but conscious, police said. They were both taken to University Hospital in Newark. One of the victims has not yet been discharged.

Police found and arrested Johnson about three hours later in East Orange. She was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury and several traffic violations.

Johnson remains in the custody of U.S. Postal Inspectors.