The BRONX — A music teacher in the Bronx has been named a top 10 finalist for this year’s "World’s Best Teacher" award.

Melissa Salguero was sitting with her students as actor Hugh Jackman announced that Salguero was a finalist.

“I’m the only music teacher ever to make the top 10 finalist position. So I’m just so honored.” stated the P.S. 48 teacher.

The winner will be announced at the end of March and will take home the grand prize of one million dollars.