NYPD issues safety alert after threat by MS-13 made against law enforcement officers

NEW YORK — The NYPD issued an officer safety alert after an unverified threat was made by the MS-13 gang against law enforcement officers, police said.

The alert was issued “out of an abundance of caution,” an NYPD spokeswoman said.

MS-13 previously sent credible threats to cops on Long Island. In April of 2018, a an alleged gang member reportedly wanted to assassinate a cop in Hempstead.

Gang leadership in El Salvador in the past ordered an “intentional amplification of violence” locally as part of what they call the New York Program, officials said.