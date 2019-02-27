NYPD issues safety alert after threat by MS-13 made against law enforcement officers

Posted 7:42 PM, February 27, 2019, by

NEW YORK — The NYPD issued an officer safety alert after an unverified threat was made by the MS-13 gang against law enforcement officers, police said.

The alert was issued “out of an abundance of caution,” an NYPD spokeswoman said.

MS-13 previously sent credible threats to cops on Long Island. In April of 2018, a an alleged gang member reportedly wanted to assassinate a cop in Hempstead.

Gang leadership in El Salvador in the past ordered an “intentional amplification of violence” locally as part of what they call the New York Program, officials said.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.