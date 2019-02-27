MTA approves toll, fare hike; keeps subway and bus fares at $2.75

NEW YORK — The MTA voted Wednesday to approve toll and fare hikes for certain passes.

The board approved an increase for seven- and 30-day passes, but will keep the base subway and bus fares at $2.75 and eliminate the bonus.

A seven-day pass will increase 3.1 percent to $33, and a 30-day pass will go up 5 percent, to $127.

During the vote, board Member Veronica said riders need more representation on the board.

The decision came a day after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced they had agreed on plans for so-called “congestion pricing” in order to raise billions of dollars for much-needed work to modernize the city’s subway and bus systems, while also discouraging vehicular traffic in the densest part of the nation’s largest city.

Cuomo wants lawmakers to approve the tolls as part of the state budget, which is due April 1. While the tolls have broad support in the Legislature, many lawmakers have demanded more details, including the actual amount motorists can expect to pay.

Under the plan voted on Tuesday, bridge and tunnel tolls will increase by about 4 percent over the next two years.