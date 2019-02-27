Mom accused of dropping toddler son from balcony; baby girl found unresponsive dies

UPLAND, CA — A mom allegedly killed a baby girl and dropped a toddler from the balcony of a California building on Tuesday, Upland officials said.

Police rushed to the scene after a 911 call about a child screaming. The person on the phone told officers Tierra Ortega, 24, was holding a child over a second story landing. Ortega then allegedly released the 1-and-a-half-year-old child.

When police got to the scene, Ortega jumped from the second story landing head first, officials said.

As officers provided aid to the boy and to Ortega, additional officers conducted a safety sweep of Ortega’s apartment. They found a baby girl unresponsive and not breathing.

Everyone was rushed to a local hospital, but the baby girl died, police said. The toddler suffered a broken foot.

Ortega was treated for facial injuries, officials said. She was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and child abuse resulting in death.