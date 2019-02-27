Man steals bodega cat in the Bronx

RIVERDALE, the Bronx — A man stole a 2-month-old bodega cat in the Bronx, police said Wednesday.

He was caught on camera Saturday at Ismael Gourmet Deli on West 238th Street. Police have asked for help identifying him.

The kitten’s name is Luna.

“I’m 2 months old and that guy in the picture stole me from my home,” the bodega shared on Facebook. “I’m a very sweet kitten that loves to play with everyone, I never been outside before so my mommy is scared he will hurt me, he lured me out from under a table.”

The bodega owners have a 10-year-old son with autism named Jonathan.

“Luna is actually his,” Jonathan’s mother said. “He is autistic and missing her very much, he is having a very hard time with this.”

The man that took Luna was last seen wearing a Cookie Monster sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).