Man shot and killed when he opens the front door of his Queens home: police

Posted 4:58 AM, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:59AM, February 27, 2019

Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a man as he answered the door of his Queens home. (Citizen)

JAMAICA, Queens — A man was fatally shot when he opened the front door of his house Tuesday night.

Police responded to a call of a man shot inside a home along 171st Street and 103rd Road in Jamaica shortly before 6 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found 57-year-old Mohammed Rizwan with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, the gunman shot Rizwan when he answered the door.

No arrests have been made.

