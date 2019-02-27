LIRR issues information on limited service following fatal crash

There will be limited service on the Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches Thursday morning as crews continue repair efforts following a fatal crash near Westbury, officials said.

Work will continue through the night. Two cars derailed and about 200 feet of track were damaged. There was also damage to signal equipment and the third rail underneath the train. Crews caution there may be additional damage that has not yet been revealed.

Customers are advised to travel via the Babylon, Montauk, Oyster Bay and Hempstead branches if possible.

The railroad will cancel approximately 14 westbound trains on the Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches and suspend eastbound (reverse-peak) service.

The LIRR anticipates canceling these morning rush westbound trains:

Port Jefferson Branch:

The 5:46 a.m train from Huntington due Penn at 6:41 a.m.

The 5:59 a.m. train from Port Jefferson due Long Island City at7:51 a.m.

The 6:25 a.m. train from Hicksville due Penn at 7:11 a.m.

The 6:38 a.m. train from Huntington due Atlantic Terminal at 7:36 a.m.

The 6:59 a.m. train from Westbury due Penn at 7:43 a.m.

The 7:12 a.m. train from Huntington due Penn at 8:10 a.m.

The 7:18 a.m. train from Westbury due Penn at 8:02 a.m.

The 8:55 a.m. from Huntington due Penn at 10:05 a.m.

The 9:44 a.m. train from Hicksville due Penn at 10:28 a.m.

Ronkonkoma Branch: