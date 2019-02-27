Potential of light snow to fall across tri-state area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A weak system will move across the region late on Wednesday bringing the potential of light snow.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, with snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected in parts of southern Connecticut and regions above New York City.

Light snow should start to develop late Wednesday evening and continue through the overnight period. As it will be a light event, we only expect around a coating to an inch for the city and points west. Heading north, amounts increase to 1-2 inches and maybe 3-4 inches in some spots well inland.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Skies are expected to clear Thursday as high pressure moves in, with temperatures in the upper 30s.

Friday is looking similar to Thursday, with highs near 40, but a weak system will pass well south. There could a little wintry mix that changes over the rain showers as we head into the weekend.